Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Shares Up 0.5%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

