Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

CRL stock opened at $221.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.