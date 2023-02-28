Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
CRL stock opened at $221.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
