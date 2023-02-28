Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,636 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chegg were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Chegg Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.