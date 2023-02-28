Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) & EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.74 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Chegg $766.90 million 2.61 $266.64 million $1.34 11.80

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Chegg 34.77% 6.41% 2.39%

Risk and Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EpicQuest Education Group International and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25

Chegg has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.15%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Chegg beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

