Chegg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 416% compared to the typical volume of 2,923 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

