Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.87. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

