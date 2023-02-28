Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 591,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,298,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Articles

