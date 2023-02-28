Citigroup Raises NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $115.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.