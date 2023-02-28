Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

