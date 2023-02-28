Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock worth $3,290,635. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

