Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.25

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $15.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 118,274 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Further Reading

