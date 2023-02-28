Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,459 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

