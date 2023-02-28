Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFXTF. CIBC downgraded Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

