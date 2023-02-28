ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.24.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

