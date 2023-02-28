Contrasting BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (HYDI) and Its Rivals

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors -2.39% -14.79% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A -4.80 BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors $1.11 billion $75.77 million 1,026.32

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution. BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution rivals beat BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution

