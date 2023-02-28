Contrasting Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) & Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boralex and Northland Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boralex N/A N/A N/A Northland Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boralex and Northland Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -210.02 Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -76.87

Analyst Ratings

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northland Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boralex and Northland Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boralex 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25

Boralex currently has a consensus price target of $47.72, indicating a potential upside of 80.08%. Northland Power has a consensus price target of $50.11, indicating a potential upside of 106.22%. Given Northland Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Boralex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Boralex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Northland Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northland Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Northland Power beats Boralex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boralex

Boralex is a power producer whose core business is dedicated to the development and the operation of renewable energy power stations. Currently, the Corporation operates in Canada, France and the United States an asset base with a capacity of more than 1,100 MW, of which 940 MW are under its control. Boralex is also developing, both independently and with Canadian and European partners, a number of energy projects of which over 160 MW of power will be commissioned by the end of 2016. Boralex’s shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB, respectively. With about 250 employees, Boralex is known for its diversified expertise and in-depth experience in four power generation types wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects. The Onshore Renewables segment consists of Solar, Grand Bend, Jardin, Mont Louis, Cochrane, McLeans, and La Lucha projects. The Efficient Natural Gas consists of North Battleford, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Kingston, Thorold, and Spy Hill projects. The Utility segment consists of Empresa de Energía de Boyacá S.A E.S.P(EBSA) project. The Other segment includes investment income and administration activities. The company was founded by James C. Temerty in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

