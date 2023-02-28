Contrasting Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Roivant Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cue Biopharma and Roivant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 431.14%. Roivant Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.47%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Roivant Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma $14.94 million 7.86 -$44.16 million N/A N/A Roivant Sciences $43.13 million 141.39 -$845.26 million ($1.78) -4.52

Cue Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roivant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Biopharma and Roivant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma -500.66% -77.78% -55.86% Roivant Sciences -2,887.92% -73.96% -51.87%

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.