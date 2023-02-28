Contrasting Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Arena and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 0.28 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -164.12% N/A -237.07% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Summary

Konami beats Global Arena on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

