Contrasting Gogoro (GGR) & Its Peers

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gogoro to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -8.96 Gogoro Competitors $45.02 billion $2.56 billion 6.76

Gogoro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogoro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -16,873.11% -23.12% -11.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 841 2195 3009 133 2.39

Gogoro currently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 43.09%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 37.14%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Gogoro competitors beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

