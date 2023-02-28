Contrasting Theratechnologies (THERF) & Its Rivals

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) is one of 981 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Theratechnologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theratechnologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million -$4.66 million -9.57 Theratechnologies Competitors $1.87 billion $237.99 million -5.05

Theratechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Theratechnologies Competitors 3924 14574 40754 690 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.84%. Given Theratechnologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Theratechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Theratechnologies Competitors -3,314.22% -193.47% -36.35%

Volatility and Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Theratechnologies rivals beat Theratechnologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

