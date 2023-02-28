ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Karim Bitar Sells 233,450 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 233,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16), for a total value of £417,875.50 ($504,254.25).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168.40 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.44. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,573.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 281 ($3.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

