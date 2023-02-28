Cowen Raises Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $210.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $167.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

