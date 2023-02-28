Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,716 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

