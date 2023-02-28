Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,664 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

BEPC opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -213.33%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

