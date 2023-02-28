Credit Suisse Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $335.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.73.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

DPZ opened at $295.63 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $448.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.