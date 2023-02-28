Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.07.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Cricut

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 575,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 575,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 625,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cricut by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

