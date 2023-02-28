Critical Analysis: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A Bluejay Diagnostics $249,040.00 53.64 -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.51

Analyst Ratings

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,331.37%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,295.41% -207.84% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.