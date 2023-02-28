Critical Comparison: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.67 -$114.28 million ($0.43) -14.12 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

First Majestic Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -18.31% -3.73% -2.49% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Majestic Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 68.04%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

