Critical Survey: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Standard BioTools and Berkeley Lights are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkeley Lights 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard BioTools and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.34%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.46 -$190.10 million ($2.44) -0.74 Berkeley Lights $78.60 million 1.51 -$98.04 million ($1.43) -1.15

Berkeley Lights has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard BioTools. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.55% Berkeley Lights -124.74% -57.56% -39.40%

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Standard BioTools on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. Berkeley Lights, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

