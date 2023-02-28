CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC) Trading Up 0%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC – Get Rating) shares were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 7,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 28,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC owned 3.07% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.