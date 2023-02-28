CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
