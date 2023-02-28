CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Shares Up 35.7%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 35.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Trading Up 35.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

