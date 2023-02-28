Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 68,824 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,879.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,824 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.