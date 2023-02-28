Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) versus CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Critical Review

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Data Storage and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Data Storage presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.44%. Given Data Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 0.82 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -10.47 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Data Storage.

Volatility & Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Storage beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

