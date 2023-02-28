Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 167,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 693,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

About Definitive Healthcare

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

