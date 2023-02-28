Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 82.68 ($1.00). 1,306,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,208,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.92 ($0.98).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.40) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 128.71 ($1.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.29.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

