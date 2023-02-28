DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

