DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

