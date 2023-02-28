Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 14,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 33,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The stock has a market cap of $79.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 108.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
