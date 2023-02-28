Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $46,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 111,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.54%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

