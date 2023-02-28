Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,783 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $45,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

