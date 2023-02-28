Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.79 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $46,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

