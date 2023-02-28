Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.46 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $47,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.