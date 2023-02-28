Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48.01 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $48,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 346,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.