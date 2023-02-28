Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 94,712 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $46,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

NYSE WH opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

