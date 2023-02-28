Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $45,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $193.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.39.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.