DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.90. 962,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,427,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Trading Down 8.1 %
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
