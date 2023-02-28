DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 23,197 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 14,012 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DISH Network by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

