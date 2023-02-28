Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Down 1.4%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $44.01. 17,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 19,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $853.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,913,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,066,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

