DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.18. 117,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 116,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

